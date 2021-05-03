Elmhurst hospital still refuses to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin after judge's order

It has now been three days since a judge ordered Elmhurst Hospital to honor a family's request to treat their mother with a specific drug, but the hospital continues to refuse.

The drug is called ivermectin and some doctors say it is a highly effective COVID treatment, but it is not approved for that use by the FDA.

"[Elmhurst Hospital] basically just shut it out. They will not allow a doctor to use one of the world's safest medicines despite the increasing amounts of evidence to show that it's effective," said Dr. Pierre Kory of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FCCCA).

The FCCCA has released several studies it says show overwhelming evidence that ivermectin has "large-magnitude benefits" when it comes to fighting COVID.

"All independent groups of scientists, all concluding the same thing: that the evidence suggests that it should be the standard of care," Dr. Kory said.

Ivermectin is the drug that Desi Fype of Elmhurst wants doctors at Elmhurst Hospital to treat her mother with. Nurije Fype, 68, is in a medically induced coma at the hospital right now. Late last week, a judge ordered the hospital to administer the drug to Fype, but the family and their lawyers say the hospital continues to refuse.

"We went to court," said Desi Fype. "We have a judge's order, so you have to comply with that."

"I think the judge's dismay and horror at what they're doing matches mine. It's inexcusable," said Dr. Kory. "They're behaving indefensibly when a woman's life is in the balance."

The FDA has a page on its website titled, "why you should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19." The page says the drug has only been approved at very specific doses to treat parasitic worms, and that it's dangerous at large doses.

For the second straight week, Elmhurst Hospital tells FOX 32 it still cannot comment on this story due to patient privacy regulations. The family's lawyers have filed a motion of contempt against the hospital that goes before a judge Tuesday morning.