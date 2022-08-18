Elmhurst man charged with child pornography

article

An Elmhurst man has been charged after authorities found several child pornography files in his residence.

Rylan Raspatello, 24, faces seven counts of possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit and Elmhurst Police Department executed a warrant at Raspatello's residence, following an internet investigation into possession of child pornography files.

A forensic investigation revealed the presence of pornography files on Raspatello's digital electronics, authorities said.

"Our digital forensics team is in a league of their own," Sheriff James Mendrick said. "If you are dealing in the seedy and disgusting world of child pornography, they will catch you."

Raspatello is in custody on $75,000 bail.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 12.