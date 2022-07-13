Elmhurst man charged with spray-painting swastikas on homes, vehicles

article

An Elmhurst man has been charged with spray-painting swastikas on several homes and vehicles this year.

Joel Jexie, 25, has been charged with three counts of a hate crime and one count of criminal damage to property.

On Saturday, the Elmhurst Police Department received a call regarding vandalism on Oak Street.

When officers arrived, they found swastikas painted on two garage doors of a home as well as on a Lexus ES 350.

On Tuesday, Elmurst police received another call regarding a swastika that was spray-painted on a VW Atlas on Crockett Avenue.

During their investigation, officers determined that Jexie was the suspect in these two cases, as well as the offender who spray-painted a home on Walnut Street in April.

Jexie was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident.

"The allegations against Mr. Jexie are very disturbing and have been charged accordingly," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and the allegations against Mr. Jexie in no way represent the welcoming, good-hearted people of DuPage County. I thank the Elmhurst Police Department for their work on this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Rob Willis and Grace Barsanti for their efforts on this case."

Bond was set at $100,000 for Jexie, and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 5.