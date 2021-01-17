Elmhurst police searching for vehicle used in roadway shooting

Elmhurst police are searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting early Sunday near Interstate 290.

About 2:30 a.m. a driver saw a silver BMW following their vehicle westbound on I-290 and on to the exit ramp for St. Charles Road, Elmhurst police said.

As the driver merged onto St. Charles Road the silver BWM pulled up alongside them and someone inside began firing shots, police said.

The driver was not injured, but their vehicle was struck multiple times, police said.

The silver BMW was last seen heading east on St. Charles Road, possibly onto eastbound I-290, police said.

The vehicle is believed to be a 1995 to 2003 BMW 5 Series 4-door sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.