Elmhurst residents are being advised to anticipate tax increases as the city aims to secure funds for crucial storm water projects.

City leaders have identified a need to raise $40 million over the next decade to address these infrastructure improvements.

To meet this financial requirement, the City Council's Finance Committee is planning a sales tax increase of a quarter of a percent. This adjustment is projected to generate approximately $1.9 million annually.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

While the proposed sales tax increase falls short of the necessary $4 million per year, city officials are hopeful that additional grants will help bridge the funding gap.

The storm water projects are essential for enhancing the city's resilience to flooding and mitigating potential damage caused by heavy rainfall.