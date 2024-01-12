Elmhurst woman along with 2 children charged with beating, robbing driver

An Elmhurst woman and two children were charged in connection with the beating and robbery of a driver Tuesday in the western suburb.

Marie Velez, 40, allegedly stepped in front of a car that was traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue near the I-290 overpass, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. The 63-year-old driver stopped his car and Velez and four children who were with her opened the car door and began punching him in the head.

Velez and the children, who were between ages 12 and 15, then stole his wallet and fled the scene. They were arrested a short time later at the Extended Stay America hotel, officials said.

Velez was charged with robbery of a victim over 60 years old, aggravated battery in a public place and several misdemeanors, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Two other minors who were with her were each charged with one count of robbery, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and one misdemeanor count of theft.

"The allegations that a grown woman enlisted the help of two juveniles and together they robbed and beat an innocent man are outrageous," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The type of brazen, unprovoked attack alleged against these defendants will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law."

A DuPage County judge granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release for Velez.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.