Former Elmwood Park High School security guard sues school district over alleged wrongful termination

A former security guard at Elmwood Park High School is taking legal action against the school district, claiming he was unjustly dismissed following an incident involving a student who brought a loaded gun to school.

Antonio Gonzalez asserts that in March 2023, he was summoned to assist school deans with a student they alleged was carrying a vape pen. According to Gonzalez, when the student was confronted, he fled the scene, leading River Grove police to apprehend and arrest him.

Gonzalez contends that the school misled him by stating the young man possessed a vape pen, when in fact they were aware and witnessed him carrying a firearm. He further alleges that school administrators neglected to implement proper safety measures, including locking down the school building.

Following an interview with FOX 32 in which he voiced grievances about the mishandling of the incident, Gonzalez claims he was terminated. His attorney, Thalia Pacheco of Fish Potter Bolanos, is seeking damages, asserting that the school tarnished his client's reputation.

"That our client, you know, as a parent, that he cares about safety, and the safety of the school is of the utmost importance. He was just trying to do the right thing. And, you know, another reason that we believe he was terminated as well was for speaking to the media," said Pacheco.

Gonzalez is now pursuing legal recourse for wrongful termination.

FOX 32 has reached out to the school district for comment but has not yet received a response.