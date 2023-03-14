Elmwood Park High School students walkout in protest over safety concerns

Suburban students walked out of classes in protest on Tuesday over concerns of safety at their school.

The Elmwood Park High School students are demanding change and have a host of demands.

The walkout comes after a 17-year-old student recently brought a loaded gun and knife to the school, and after a threat was issued online last week against the school. Police say the threat was unfounded.

About 100 students walked out on Tuesday. They say they were left in the dark during the recent scares.

"They didn’t really inform anyone until a day later. It’s frustrating. We have all these drills that we always do, and they didn’t actually do these drills when it happened, ya know? It’s weird," one student said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A letter to parents from the school’s interim principal said Tuesday "safety is our top priority." They also increased police patrols during the walkout.

A school board meeting will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Elmwood Park High School. Parents, teachers and students will attend, some calling on the district to be transparent about the recent threats.