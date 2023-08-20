Elvin Espinal: Chicago teen reported missing from Southwest Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager who has been missing since early July.

Elvin Espinal, 17, was last seen in the 3100 block of W. 53rd Pl. on July 10, 2023, in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police say he's known to frequent the 6300 block of S. Kedzie Ave. and the surrounding area.

Elvin Espinal | CPD

Elvin is described as a Hispanic boy, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380 — or call 911.