Emma Chung: Chicago girl, 16, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Emma Chung was reported missing from the 4400 block of N. Winchester Ave. in the city's Lincoln Square neighborhood. She last made contact June 29, 2023.

Chung is known to frequent the 2700 block of S. Indiana Ave., according to police.

Emma Chung | CPD

Chung is described as an Asian girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8266.