Emmy nominations prove streaming services reign supreme

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards dropped Tuesday, and proved one thing: streaming services are king.

The top nominated series, including THE CROWN and THE MANDALORIAN, all belonged to streaming services. In fact, HBO Max landed 130 nominations while Netflix landed 129.

Superheroes also reigned supreme with the Marvel series WANDAVISION landing 15 nominations and the Amazon superhero series THE BOYS earning a Best Drama nomination.

Cedric the Entertainer will host the 73rd Emmys in September, which will be in front of a live (but limited) audience.

