'Empire' shooting scene where Jussie Smollett claimed hate crime attack occurred

On Tuesday night, "Empire" is returning to the scene of the alleged crime.

The popular FOX television show is filming scenes at the same spot in Streeterville where former star Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a hate crime.

Today's shoot has some "Empire" fans wondering: was this location chosen on purpose, or was it just a coincidence?

"It's kind of like a very coincidental thing to film over here," said Cameron Ward, who works in the area. "So it is a bit confusing. Are you guys like trying to bring attention to it? Or are you guys like, do you guys just like the area?"

Some fans are confused at the filming location, while others think it's the show's way of supporting its former cast-member.

"I guess they're trying to say that he didn't do nothing wrong," said Lamon Connie, who supports Smollet. "You know, ‘Empire' is with him."

Although charges against the actor for giving false information to police were dropped, so was Smollett's character from the final season of the show. The city has since sued the actor to recoup the cost of the investigation.

"I wouldn't personally film right where it happened just because it doesn't have a good connection with the show," said Ward.

Smollett is now fighting to have the civil suit against him dropped.

Tuesday's footage is expected to end up in the third episode of season six of "Empire," which premieres the last week in September.