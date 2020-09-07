Employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court office

One more employee at the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

The employee worked at the Child Protection/Juvenile Justice Division on the Near West Side and last reported for work on August 31, according to Jalyne R. Strong-Shaw, spokesperson for the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The person is hospitalized, and notifications were sent to Clerk’s Office employees, Strong-Shaw said.

To date, 36 employees at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus and four others have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, Strong-Shaw said.