Englewood community hub aims to boost local businesses

A new community hub is one step closer to becoming a reality in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The "Englewood Connect" is being developed to help boost local businesses and create a space where people in the neighborhood can come together.

Alderman Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward was joined Tuesday by developers and community leaders for the official groundbreaking.

The hub is being developed for local businesses and entrepreneurs.

Coleman's office says "Englewood Connect" will create local commerce, a culinary ecosystem and flexible public spaces.

"Today we are breaking ground on Phase 1 of the Englewood Connect development, kicking off construction on this historic landmark (inaudible) to transform it into a culinary center that will offer a healthy food option to this community, as well as create a community living room where neighbors can meet and mingle," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

The development will also include hoop houses to grow fresh produce and a business incubator to help start-ups.

In all, $13.9 million is being invested into the project.