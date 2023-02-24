Englewood drive-by shooting leaves 2 wounded

A man and a woman were shot Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The pair was on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West 61st Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan drove by and started shooting, according to police.

The 28-year-old woman was struck in the hip while the 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.