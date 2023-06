A man was shot and wounded Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a blue SUV started shooting around 1:13 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Emerald Avenue, police said.

The victim walked into St. Bernard's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee. He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.