Englewood shooting leaves 34-year-old critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was in an argument with someone around 11:17 p.m. when a person nearby pulled at a gun and shot him in the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot several times on the left side of his torso. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene on foot. No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.