A woman was shot in Englewood late Sunday night.

According to Chicago police, the 22-year-old victim was found in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place around 11:43 p.m., having sustained at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was reported to be in critical condition.

No one has been placed in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.