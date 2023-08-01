Englewood shooting leaves 16-year-old girl dead, another wounded

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

A group of kids was at a gathering on the street when gunfire broke out around 10:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West 72nd Street, according to police.

The 16-year-old was shot in the back and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 15-year-old was grazed on the arm by gunfire and was taken to Comer Childrens Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.