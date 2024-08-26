21-year-old man shot multiple times while walking on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot while walking in Englewood Monday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was walking in the 6900 block of South Throop Street when someone fired shots in his direction, police said.

He was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating.