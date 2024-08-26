Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, La Salle County, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

21-year-old man shot multiple times while walking on Chicago's South Side

By Jenna Carroll
Published  August 26, 2024 3:24pm CDT
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking in Englewood Monday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., a 21-year-old man was walking in the 6900 block of South Throop Street when someone fired shots in his direction, police said.

He was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating. 