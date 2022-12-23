'Enjoy Illinois': State participating in 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

Illinois is putting itself out there and taking a risk in the new year by participating in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade.

This is a first for the state.

The parade float will be entitled "Enjoy Illinois."

The state Office of Tourism says the float will feature the Scripps Tower, John Hancock Center, the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel, and other iconic destinations you would find around Chicago and the state as a whole.

The parade takes place on Monday, January 2, 2023.