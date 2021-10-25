Entire staff at Indiana fast-food restaurant walks off during shift, leave note for customers explaining why

The entire staff at an Indiana fast-food location walked off the job in protest Saturday night, leaving a note on the drive-thru speaker warning hungry customers they were gone.

"There’s a rat infestation, that they aren't paid enough, and that there are health code violations," WHAS reporter Tom Lally said in a video about what was written on the note from staff, which was posted to the drive-thru speaker at a Rally’s location in Jeffersonville. "Obviously, none of that's confirmed. But what is confirmed is that there are no employees here. All of the lights are still on."

The note from Saturday night was signed "the manager who's had enough!" WHAS reported.

"We just came here to order some food, no one came to the window," one customer said. "We had a lady come through saying they walked out, upset about something."

GEORGIA RESTAURANT FORCED TO CLOSE AFTER ENTIRE STAFF QUITS, POSTS SIGN ON FRONT DOOR

The Clark County Health Department told WHAS it will investigate the claims of unsanitary conditions on Monday, and noted it previously had issues with the establishment.

"Our highest priority is the health of our citizens so we take any complaint of this magnitude extremely seriously," a statement from the department said.

It is unclear if the staff ever returned to the establishment. Rally’s, which merged with fellow fast-food restaurant Checkers in the 1990s, did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment.

Advertisement

Read updates at FOXBusiness.com.