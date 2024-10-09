Epizootic hemorrhagic disease outbreak strikes deer in Chicagoland

The Source An outbreak of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) is affecting deer in the Chicagoland area. The disease outbreak is linked to the region's drought conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is monitoring the situation.



The Chicagoland area is seeing an outbreak of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), a virus that most of the time kills deer and other hoofed animals.

The outbreak is being fueled by ongoing drought conditions and warmer-than-usual temperatures, which have created the ideal environment for midges—the insects responsible for spreading the disease.

Dr. Joe Caudell, a wildlife specialist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), explained that the disease is transmitted when midges bite deer, and it can be deadly to the animals.

Infected deer are often found near water sources, as they seek relief from an increased body temperature or fever.

EHD does not pose a risk to humans or pets.