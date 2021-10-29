Eric Ferguson quits The Mix

Following allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse toward his female staff, longtime morning host of The Mix on 101.9-FM, Eric Ferguson, says he’s leaving the show for good.

"I feel that returning to the air at this time, in this environment, will be an unfair distraction to my colleagues, and the rest of the morning show members who work so hard," Ferguson said in a statement published by Robert Feder of the Daily Herald.

Ferguson had been off the air throughout October after management suspended him following lawsuits from female colleagues who claimed he created an "unbearable" work environment.

"As a result, and after discussions with Hubbard leadership, we’ve decided it is best that I step away from the show. I’m energized to move forward and defend myself against claims made against me and the station, and look forward to seeing them through to their conclusion. I am confident that at the end of the day the courts will rule and the right outcome will prevail," the statement said.

Terms of his departure were not disclosed.

In court filings since September, four women alleged misconduct by Ferguson and claimed the company ignored complaints in order to protect him.