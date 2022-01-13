Erich 'Mancow' Muller announces run for Illinois governor: report

Shock jock Erich "Mancow" Muller is apparently serious about a run for Illinois governor.

In an interview Wednesday, Muller announced that he intends to challenge Governor JB Pritzker as an independent.

Muller had teased his candidacy in 2020, saying his platform would focus on school choice, bringing back school prayer, reducing property taxes and loosening gun laws.

"What I want to do is leave people alone," Muller said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Gov. Pritzker visited a CTA Red Line stop on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning to collect signatures to get Democrats on the ballot.

While addressing the media, Pritzker said Democrats in office have led to a higher minimum wage and expanding health care to more residents.