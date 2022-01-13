Pritzker, Stratton kick off ballot petitioning with Chicago supporters

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker visited a CTA Red Line stop on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning to collect signatures.

His running mate, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, and supporters were also at his side at the 95th/Dan Ryan stop collecting petition signatures to get Democrats on the ballot.

While addressing the media, Pritzker said Democrats in office have led to a higher minimum wage and expanding health care to more residents.

His running mate said there is still so much more to do.

"We promised last time we ran, we are putting Springfield back on the side of working families and that's what we need to continue the work that we need to do," Stratton said. "We've made a lot of progress, even in the midst of this pandemic, of leading through the greatest public health crisis of our lifetimes and making sure that we do all we can to keep people safe."

Pritzker also praised his party for its continued handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.