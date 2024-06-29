Escalator malfunction injures 11 fans after Cubs-Brewers game in Milwaukee

Eleven fans attending the Cubs-Brewers game in Milwaukee on Saturday were injured when an escalator inside the ballpark collapsed.

The incident happened just after the game ended, around 6 p.m.

The escalator that was moving fans from the terrace level to the loge level malfunctioned and began racing at about three times its normal speed, according to the Brewers.

Fans began piling up at the bottom of the escalator, which then collapsed.

Of the 11 people injured, five were treated at American Family Field and six were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken hip.

Earlier Saturday night, we spoke with Greg Braggs Jr., a reporter for CHGO Sports, who was at the game and on the escalator when it happened.

"The entire thing just broke loose and started running downhill like a rollercoaster, essentially. And so, I'm watching the people ahead of me getting piled on top of each other as everybody is falling over each other that is hitting the bottom. And there was an elderly lady standing right in front of me and she was bracing for impact. So I went to put my arms under her, because I was just trying to do whatever I could to not have her be at the bottom of the pile. And as I was trying to time that, the bottom of the pile essentially took both of us out," Braggs said.

The Brewers issued a statement on the incident, shared below:

Braggs did hurt his knee and is heading to a hospital in the Waukegan area for treatment.

