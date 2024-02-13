Former Evanston boutique hotel to serve as temporary homeless shelter

A former boutique hotel building in Evanston is being converted into a temporary shelter for the homeless.

The Margarita Inn will be operated by "Connections for the Homeless."

In addition to serving as interim housing, the building will also have onsite healthcare, case management, and employment services.

Evanston's mayor said he's proud of the community for supporting the shelter. He had a message for elected officials outside of Evanston.

"If you know that something is right, if you know that you're fighting for something which is a human right, if you stand up tall and tell the truth, the people will follow," said Mayor Daniel Biss.

The Cook County Board bought the building for $6.5 million.