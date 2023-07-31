Expand / Collapse search

Evanston businesses no longer providing plastic shopping bags

By FOX 32 News
Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston businesses will no longer provide plastic shopping bags starting Tuesday due to a new ban.

City and Cook County leaders handed out insulated reusable grocery bags Monday to help people be prepared.

The new plastic bag ban prohibits stores and restaurants from providing single-use, point-of-sale plastic shopping bags.

The ordinance will also impose a 10-cent charge on paper grocery bags.

The City Council adopted the ordinance back in May.