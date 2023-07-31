Evanston businesses no longer providing plastic shopping bags
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston businesses will no longer provide plastic shopping bags starting Tuesday due to a new ban.
City and Cook County leaders handed out insulated reusable grocery bags Monday to help people be prepared.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The new plastic bag ban prohibits stores and restaurants from providing single-use, point-of-sale plastic shopping bags.
The ordinance will also impose a 10-cent charge on paper grocery bags.
The City Council adopted the ordinance back in May.