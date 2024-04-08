Evanston City Council weighs Cook County funds for migrant shelter

The Evanston City Council is reportedly set to discuss at their Monday meeting the possibility of applying Cook County funding to provide temporary shelter for migrants.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the funding will be looked at in consideration of converting a property on Church Street into space for 60 to 65 people.

That facility would need a number of improvements though before anyone could move in with Evanston looking for a Cook County grant to get the work done.

Meanwhile, migrants are scheduled to move into a shelter at St. Bartholomew in Portage Park starting this month. The Archdiocese of Chicago is leasing the former school building to the city at no cost.

The Catholic school closed last year after merging with Pope Francis Academy.

The shelter will only be used for families and can accommodate up to 350 people.