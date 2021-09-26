Evanston death investigation: Man from Naperville shot and killed, another man stabbed
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police said that on Sunday they were called to a scene on Wesley Avenue where they found a man dying from a gunshot wound and another man who had been stabbed.
The man who was shot was a 45-year-old from Naperville. He died at the hospital.
The man who was stabbed is a 27-year-old from Chicago. He is hospitalized in stable condition.
Evanston police said this is not a random act. No suspects are in custody.
