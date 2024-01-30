Evanston man charged with assaulting, robbing mail carriers in suburb

A federal grand jury has indicted a 33-year-old Evanston man for allegedly assaulting and robbing two postal carriers in the northern suburb.

The incidents occurred on September 26 and September 27, 2022, according to an indictment unsealed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

In the second robbery, Everett G. Pullett is said to have displayed a firearm while assaulting and injuring the postal carrier. Law enforcement later recovered a U.S. Postal Service key from Pullett, as stated in the indictment.

On Monday, he was arraigned in federal court in Chicago, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The second assault, which resulted in injury and endangered the life of the postal carrier, is the most serious offense and carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in federal prison. The first assault and the key possession are each punishable by up to ten years.

"U.S. Postal Service employees delivering mail to the American people must be allowed to do so safely and securely. Individuals who use violence against postal carriers to gain access to the public's mail must be held accountable," said Acting U.S. Attorney Pasqual.

Pullett remains in custody.