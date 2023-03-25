Evanston man charged in deadly Chicago expressway shooting

Charges were filed against an Evanston man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway last year.

Illinois State Police say 27-year-old Terry Reid was arrested on Thursday at his home in Evanston.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 17, 2022 on I-94 at I-55. A 34-year-old man was fatally stuck by gunfire from a passenger vehicle, according to police.

The Cook County State's Attorney also approved an arrest warrant for a 26-year-old passenger that was allegedly in the vehicle with Reid at the time of the shooting.

Terry M. Reid (Illinois State Police)

Reid was charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder for his connection to the shooting.

He was denied bond at a court hearing on Friday and is being held at the Cook County Correctional Center.

The investigation is still open and ongoing. No further information is available.