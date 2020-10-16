Evanston man charged with murder near Howard Red Line Station on July 23

A man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday for a July 23 fatal shooting near the Howard Red Line Station in Evanston.

Shakiel Coleman, a 26-year-old man from Evanston, is being held at Cook County Jail on no bail for the shooting.

Coleman is charged with killing Brian Carrion, a 20-year-old Glenview resident, after an argument outside the station — located on the border of Evanston and Chicago — around 1:15 a.m. on July 23. Another man was also grazed by the gunfire.

Evanston Police detectives worked with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office to issue a nationwide arrest warrant for Coleman on Sept. 10, and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Coleman last weekend near Toledo, Ohio, police said.

Coleman’s next court date is set for Oct. 29.