Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Will County
5
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County

Evanston man charged with murder near Howard Red Line Station on July 23

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday for a July 23 fatal shooting near the Howard Red Line Station in Evanston.

Shakiel Coleman, a 26-year-old man from Evanston, is being held at Cook County Jail on no bail for the shooting.

Coleman is charged with killing Brian Carrion, a 20-year-old Glenview resident, after an argument outside the station — located on the border of Evanston and Chicago — around 1:15 a.m. on July 23. Another man was also grazed by the gunfire.

Evanston Police detectives worked with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office to issue a nationwide arrest warrant for Coleman on Sept. 10, and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Coleman last weekend near Toledo, Ohio, police said.

Coleman’s next court date is set for Oct. 29.