Evanston man drove wrong way down street with suspended license, had gun in his possession: police

A 23-year-old Evanston man has been charged after allegedly driving the wrong way down a street and being in possession of a gun.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., the Evanston Police Special Operations Group was in the 2000 block of Ashland Avenue when they encountered a Ford Edge driving northbound in the southbound lane, authorities said.

Detectives then stopped the Ford Edge, and made contact with the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, Tyrese Bishop.

During the investigation, detectives asked Bishop if there was a gun in the car, and he admitted there was a gun in the backpack located on the front passenger seat, police said.

A Century Arms Micro Draco, which can be described as a miniature AK style pistol, was allegedly recovered.

Detectives also determined Bishop had a suspended driver's license, and did not have a concealed carry license or FOID.

Bishop was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — public way, two misdemeanor counts of violating the Firearms Owners Identification Act and one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license, along with several traffic citations.

Bishop received a $50,000D bond.

His next court date is June 6.