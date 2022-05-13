Evanston moves to 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission

Evanston has moved into the "high" COVID-19 community risk level, health officials said Friday.

In order to determine the COVID-19 community risk level, the CDC looks at three metrics: new COVID admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients and total new COVID cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Evanston has reported 397 new COVID cases — compared to 305 from the week prior.

Since the start of the pandemic, Evanston has had 12,788 confirmed COVID cases, and 148 residents have died due to the virus or complications related to the virus, health officials said.