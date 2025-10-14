Evanston parents rally to save school as district looks to cut spending

The Brief The Evanston school district is looking to save money and possibly close three schools. But parents and staff are pushing back and rallied to save their schools from closing. The Evanston-Skokie School District 65 needs to cut around $11.8 million from its budget.



The Dawes Elementary school community brought kazoos, bikes, and handmade signs to try to convince the school board to keep their school open.

This comes as the Evanston – Skokie District 65 Board looks at ways to cut $11.8 million from the budget.

What we know:

The board wants to close three schools and delivered the bad news at an informational meeting.

Enrollment is declining. Buildings are 58% occupied on average, and they are in poor condition.

The board wants to close Lincolnwood, Kingsley, and Dawes or Washington.

The audience booed the decision to close Title One schools, which receive funding for students from low-income households.

"If a decision is made to close title one school, the district will work closely with leaders, teachers, providers and staff to build a strong transition plan," said Stacy Beardsley, an assistant superintendent.

Parents from both schools say they have a lot to lose.

"I think it’s caused us to talk about value, the extreme frustration and anger we’re feeling is because we are not on the same page as the school board," said Lauren Greenwood, a parent from Washington Elementary School.

Tina Dehghan-Bernabe, parent at Dawes Elementary School said, "We have a large Spanish speaking population, one concern is we would close two-way immersion, this would really impact the Spanish speaking community, which is particularly under attack right now. Because there is fear in the community, Dawes may be their safe space."