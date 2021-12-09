Evanston police gun buyback event takes in 53 firearms

Police held a gun buyback event that took in 53 guns Saturday morning and afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church at 1113 Clark Street, according to police.

The event took in a total of 53 weapons which included rifles, shotguns, handguns and various pellet, bb and airsoft guns, according to Evanston police. Ammunition was also taken in at the event.

Those who turned in weapons received $100 cash per gun and $25 case for ammunition and pellet, bb or airsoft guns, police said.

Police partnered with the Evanston Community Foundation, Mount Zion church and organizer Carolyn Murray to give citizens a chance to turn in the guns for cash.

The buyback was a way to turn in unwanted and unused firearms that are no longer at risk of being abused or entering into the circulation of criminal activity, police said.

The weapons and ammunition will be destroyed, police said.

Evanston police reminded residents that unwanted guns can be turned in anytime at the Evanston Police Station located at 1454 Elmwood Avenue. They must be unloaded and properly transported in a case, box or bag.