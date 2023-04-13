Evanston police release identity of 18-year-old fatally shot at Clark Street Beach

The 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at Clark Street Beach in Evanston Wednesday night has been identified.

At about 8:10 p.m., Evanston police responded to the 1800 block of Sheridan Road at Clark Street Beach for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located three gunshot victims. One of the victims was deceased. He has been identified as 18-year-old Jacquis Irby of Skokie.

The two other victims were 15-year-old boys. One remains in critical condition. The other suffered a graze wound and has been released from the hospital.

According to preliminary information from police, two small groups of people were in a verbal altercation outside the entry to Clark Street Beach. The altercation escalated and at least one person fired a handgun into the other group.

The offenders fled to a vehicle and left the area, police said.

Police believe the groups involved in the altercation knew each other.

The victims were not associated with Northwestern University, and Evanston police did not issue a shelter-in-place as officers determined this was not a random act.

Northwestern University did issue a shelter-in-place order due to the proximity to campus.

At this time, there are no offenders in custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at (847) 866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to Crimes (274637) and start your message with EPDTIP.