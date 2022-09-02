Evanston police release photos of suspect wanted for shooting 23-year-old man in McDonald's parking lot

article

Evanston police released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in a McDonald's parking lot Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:05 p.m., several 911 callers reported that a suspect was firing a gun at a silver Honda in the McDonald's parking lot in the 1900 block of Dempster Street in Evanston.

Both the victim and offender fled the scene.

The victim and a witness made contact with 911 dispatch while in their vehicle and stopped in the 1100 block of Lake Street — where they were met by paramedics and officers.

The victim, 23, of Evanston was transported to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He has since been released, police said.

Police believe this was a targeted attack.

No additional injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.