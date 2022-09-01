Gunman flees after shooting man in Evanston

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in Evanston Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., Evanston police were in the 1900 block of Dempster for reports of a shooting.

An unknown offender shot a man and then fled the area, police said.

The victim left the scene in a vehicle, and then stopped in the 1100 block of Lake, where he was treated and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say the offender has not been caught, and to see caution if in the area.