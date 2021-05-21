Evanston police search for man wanted for indecent exposure

Evanston police want the public to be alert after several reports of a man exposing himself to women walking alone downtown during the morning hours.

Police first issued a community alert in April. There were three incidents in the neighborhood.

Now, a second alert has been issued.

Four more incidents were reported near the intersection of Main Street and Chicago Avenue.

It’s a busy corner with a CTA train station, an historic newsstand and a lot of foot and vehicle traffic.

The first incidents in April happened in the 500 block of Lee Street, the 900 block of Hinman Avenue and the 900 block of Forest Avenue.

Police say they have assigned extra patrols to the area.