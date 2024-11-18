3 teens charged in recent Evanston robberies

The Brief Three teenage boys, two aged 15 and one 14, were arrested in connection with a string of robberies in Evanston from Nov. 8-11. The incidents involved delivery drivers and sellers targeted by suspects who displayed handguns and fled with vehicles, phones, or clothing, though no serious injuries were reported. Evanston police are continuing the investigation and urging anyone with information to come forward.



Three teenage boys were charged in connection with a series of recent robberies in Evanston.

Two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested Thursday, two days after Evanston police put out a press release detailing four robberies which took place between Nov. 8-11.

The first robbery happened on Nov. 8 around 12:30 a.m., when a delivery driver in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue was approached by four males in their late teens. Police said that while one suspect pretended to offer a tip, the others demanded the driver’s vehicle and phone. Two of the suspects allegedly displayed handguns, but no injuries were reported.

Later that evening, another robbery took place at Mason Park, located at 1724 Church St., at about 8:30 p.m. Four males, believed to be in their mid to late teens, met with a seller for a clothing sale. The suspects took the items and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 11, two more robberies followed. The first occurred at 10:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Church Street, where two suspects posing as buyers arranged to meet a seller. After trying on a jacket, one suspect revealed a firearm handle tucked in his waistband before the two fled.

About two hours later, in the 1800 block of Church Street, two males approached a seller, tried on clothing, and displayed a handgun before fleeing. The victim chased after them and was punched by one of the suspects.

Police did not specify which robberies the teens were connected with or which charges they face.

Evanston police continue to investigate the robberies. Anyone with information on them is asked to contact detectives at (847) 866-5040.