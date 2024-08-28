Evanston storm damage: Cleanup efforts underway

The Brief Severe weather caused widespread damage in Evanston, toppling trees and blocking streets. Public works crews and log loaders began cleanup efforts early Wednesday morning. Northwestern University reported extensive damage, but no injuries were reported.



Cleanup efforts are underway in Evanston after a powerful storm Tuesday night left a trail of damage, toppling trees, blocking streets, and littering the area with debris.

Residents west of Lake Michigan, including those on Sheridan Road, Hinman Avenue, and Judson Avenue, awoke to the aftermath of the storm.

"The trees were swaying like crazy," said resident Susan Jan. "Fortunately, where we live, none of the trees went down."

Not everyone was so lucky. A massive tree snapped near its base and crashed onto Northwestern University's Music Academy, while across the street, large branches were scattered across the sidewalks near a dormitory.

Log loader Seraphin Martinez started his shift at 7 a.m. Wednesday, working with a team to clear the debris.

"We're just working, maybe a few days until we get back to normal. Please be patient while we do the cleanup," Martinez said.

Evanston's Public Works crews were out late into the night, chopping down fallen trees and sweeping streets. The city received more than 300 reports of tree-related damage, excluding those on private property. Northwestern University confirmed that the storm destroyed stained glass panels on the historic facade of Alice Millar Chapel, and numerous trees were lost across campus, particularly along Sheridan Road.

Despite the widespread damage, city officials reported no injuries.

"I'm actually not surprised there weren't any injuries," said Jan. "The wind was so violent, you would have to be nuts to be outside."

Evanston officials estimate that cleanup efforts will take several days.