Evanston student brings loaded gun to high school, police investigating

Police are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Evanston Township High School on Wednesday.

School officials say they are cooperating with police and have been in touch with the student's family regarding disciplinary action.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are a top priority at ETHS," Superintendent Marcus A. Campbell said in an email to families.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This is the third time in the past 11 months that a loaded gun has been reported at the school.

No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.