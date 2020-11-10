Evanston Township grad fatally shot in Rogers Park

A former basketball player for Evanston Township High School was fatally shot Monday in Rogers Park on the North Side of Chicago.

Ryan Bost was in the back seat of a vehicle at 7 p.m. when someone approached and fired shots after an exchange of words, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Bost, 20, was struck in the chest and taken from the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“We wake up with heavy hearts as we mourn the loss of Ryan Bost,” Evanston Township High School Athletics said Tuesday on Twitter.

“Ryan brought pride to our school through his fierce defense on the court, but more importantly, he brought joy and loyalty to his friends and family off the court. He will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” the post said.

Bost was a member of an Evanston team that won more than 30 games in the 2018-2019 season and was state runner-up to Belleville West in Class 4A.