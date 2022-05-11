Evanston woman injured by bullet fragments after shots were fired from 'suspicious vehicle': police

An Evanston woman was injured by bullet fragments Tuesday night.

At about 9:10 p.m., Evanston police responded to the 1800 block of Madison Street for a person shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old woman with injuries to her face.

She was transported to the hospital, and police say it appears she was stuck in the face by bullet fragments.

She remains in the hospital in stable condition.

While investigating, authorities determined that the victim was in a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of Madison Street.

There were two additional occupants of the vehicle: an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl — both residents of Evanston.

They noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area and attempted to leave, police said.

At this time, the suspicious vehicle stopped. Two people then exited that vehicle and shots were fired.

The vehicle then fled the area.

No suspects are currently in custody.

It is unclear if the victim and two other occupants were the intended target.

If anyone has information about this investigation you are asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.