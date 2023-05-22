Evanston beaches set to open with enhanced lifeguard program, improved safety measures

Communities are readying their beaches and pools for the unofficial start of summer as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

Chicago's 26 miles of beaches open for the season Friday at 11 a.m. Swimming is not permitted until then.

Meanwhile, park district officials hope to open public pools on June 23, depending on lifeguard staffing levels.

In Evanston, beaches open this Saturday with a new and improved lifeguard program.

For several months, the Evanston Fire Department and the city's parks and recreation department have been working in collaboration to improve safety and programming along the lakefront.

This season, Evanston's Fire Department will be handling lakefront water safety, which will allow parks and rec to focus on waterfront activities and programming, like aquatic camps.

The lifeguard program's overhaul comes after a report was released last February detailing allegations of harassment and abuse within the program, leading to the resignation of several parks and recreation officials.

Now, lifeguards are being trained by fire department officials, and on Monday, returning lifeguards were at headquarters brushing up on their skills.

The restructuring also means that efficiency will be improved as lifeguards will now have a faster way to reach 911 in an emergency.

Lifeguards will be on-duty beginning this Saturday at 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

So far, more than 140 people have applied to the program.