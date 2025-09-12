Evergreen Park man charged in armored truck robbery in Chicago: authorities

The Brief Dajon Harris, 23, of Evergreen Park, has been charged with robbery after allegedly attacking a Brinks armored truck driver and stealing a bag of cash Wednesday on S. State Street in Chicago’s Loop. During the struggle, Harris punched the driver, who fired shots at him before Harris fled toward a CTA station; police quickly caught him and recovered the stolen money. Harris faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted; his first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.



A man has been charged after robbing an armored truck driver on Wednesday in Chicago's Loop, according to authorities.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday, Dajon Harris, 23, of Evergreen Park, robbed a Brinks armored truck driver on Wednesday in the first block of S. State Street. The driver had exited a store carrying bags of cash when Harris allegedly approached him and tried to take a bag of cash. A struggle ensued and Harris punched the driver, stealing a bag. During the struggle, the driver fired shots at Harris.

Harris fled west on Madison Street toward a CTA station. Officers caught Harris and retrieved the stolen money. Harris was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Harris has been charged with robbery, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.