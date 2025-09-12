Evergreen Park man charged in armored truck robbery in Chicago: authorities
CHICAGO - A man has been charged after robbing an armored truck driver on Wednesday in Chicago's Loop, according to authorities.
What we know:
According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday, Dajon Harris, 23, of Evergreen Park, robbed a Brinks armored truck driver on Wednesday in the first block of S. State Street. The driver had exited a store carrying bags of cash when Harris allegedly approached him and tried to take a bag of cash. A struggle ensued and Harris punched the driver, stealing a bag. During the struggle, the driver fired shots at Harris.
Harris fled west on Madison Street toward a CTA station. Officers caught Harris and retrieved the stolen money. Harris was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.
Harris has been charged with robbery, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office of Northern District of Illinois.