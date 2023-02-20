Evergreen Park man among two passengers injured, man killed in I-94 crash

A Wisconsin man was killed, and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook County Sunday morning.

At about 3:21 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man from Madison, Wisconsin was driving a 2014 Gray Buick Regal in the left lane of I-94 at 159th Street when the vehicle struck the median concrete barrier, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle then traveled across the southbound lanes and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver, identified as Dante A. Alexander, and two other occupants, 31-year-old Anayah Jefferson, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and 29-year-old Demontae K. Johnson of Evergreen Park, were ejected from the vehicle.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson and Johnson were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.